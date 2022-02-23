An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka, the state capital, has nullified the ward, local government and state congresses of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held recently.

Justice Ike Ogu, who delivered the judgment, in his ruling on the application brought before the court by a member of the party, Mr. Lawrence Emengini, challenging the legality of the APC ward, local government and state congresses, which produced Chief Basil Ejidike-led state executive committee, held that the application succeeded.

Justice Ogu rather declared that the party’s congresses held in 2018 which produced Chief Emeka Ibe-led state executive committee was the only such legally recognised exercise, and that the tenure of the Ibe-led executive is still running.

Justice Ogu further ruled that the party’s ward, local government and state congresses held about two weeks ago contravened the initial Interlocutory Injunction earlier issued by his court.

He stated that Emeka Ibe-led executives should be allowed to complete their tenure which was illegally terminated.

In a swift reaction, the state secretary of APC loyal to the Ibe-led executive, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, described the judgment as victory for the rule of law.

Agufugo said that some people had wanted to disorganise the party by trying to hijack its leadership from through the backdoor, but the court has liberated the party.

Chief P.I. Ikwueto (SAN), counsel to the plaintiff, said that his clients have been vindicated by the decision of the court.

Mr Chinoso Chinwuba, the legal adviser of one of the factions of APC dissolved by the judgment, said they would study the judgment and know the next line of action to take.

“We will file notice of appeal and stay of execution, the judge erred in law and it will be set aside at the appeal,” he stated.