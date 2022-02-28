A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has turned down a request for bail by the detained former Commander of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo said already there is an order of the court to detain Kyari for 14 days.

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on the February 23 granted a request by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further detain DCP Abba Kyari and six others for 14 days.

NDLEA had in the application pleaded for more time to detain Kyari and others on the ground that the hard drug trafficking allegations against the suspects were complex and may require the agency traveling outside the shore of the country to make some clarifications.

