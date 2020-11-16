A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows.

The results are coming on the heels of a similar results from Pfizer, and add to growing confidence that vaccines can help end the pandemic.

Both companies used a highly innovative and experimental approach to designing their vaccines.

Moderna revealed that it plans to apply for approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks.

However, this is still early data and key questions remain unanswered.

More Details Later…