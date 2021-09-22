Top Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has lost his photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, to the cold hands of death.

Fortune was said to have drowned at a location in Lagos on Tuesday evening

September 21, 2021.

Details on the sad development were unknown at press time.

The ugly trend and trail of deaths around the award-winning musician has been of concern to the music industry and his followers.

Before now, six of Davido’s associates were said to have died between 2017 and 2021.

The deceased close associates includeTagbo Umeike, DJ Olu, Chime, Ahmed, Tunji and Obama DMW, who was said to have died of heart failure on June 29, 2021.