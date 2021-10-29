Publisher of Ovation magazine and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, has joined Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu announced his move to the PDP in a statement on Friday, explaining that his decision was based on the need to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“I have consulted widely. And it is clear to me that given the dangerous and disastrous drift that our nation has experienced in the past six years, the only party from which amends can be made to rectify our situation is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said in the statement released on Friday morning.

“This accords with my vehement opposition to the policies and practices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its leadership, which has denuded our country of everything we hold dear – national unity, cohesion, security, economic prosperity, educational advancement, social infrastructure, and above all, our cherished moral values.

“For these reasons, I am happy to declare that I am now a full-fledged participating member of the great and patriotic Peoples Democratic Party,” Momodu said.

The celebrity journalist accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing in delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians, saying that the PDP has landmark achievements to show for their 16-year rule.

“It is deeply saddening and regrettable that some of the biggest and landmark achievements recorded under the PDP administration have been diluted, wasted, or diminished by the present APC government,” he added.

He thanked the party for accepting him into its fold and hailed PDP members for being steadfast and resolute despite what they are facing at all levels.

“I wish to thank the leadership of my party, PDP, for fully accepting me with love and enthusiasm.

“I intend to serve Nigeria from within the PDP with all humility, purpose, vigour, and sincerity in whatever role the party and God deem fit for me,” he stated.