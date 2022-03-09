The deputy inspector-general of police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation, Joseph Egbunike, has died.

Egbunike slumped while working in his office at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday.

Before his death, Egbunike headed the Nigerian Police Force Panel which investigated the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over the latter’s indictment by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Though, up till Wednesday morning, there was no official confirmation from the Nigeria Police Force, LEADERSHIP learnt that the late DIG had been battling some undisclosed health challenges and the demand of his job was also too much for him to handle.

His death is said to be a heavy loss to the Nigerian Police and indeed the country having had a flourishing career in his chosen field of crime fighting and prevention.

He had a BSc in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He went further to obtain a Bachelor of Law, a Master’s in International Relations and a PhD in Criminology.

