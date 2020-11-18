By Emameh Gabriel, Abuja

Senators and House of Representatives members of the National Assembly have said Governor David Umahi is on his own, noting that their loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is intact.

Their position follows the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor from the PDP to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

The three Senators and eight House members of the state in a press briefing at the Senate wing of the national assembly on Wednesday, said they are dedicated to the PDP and have no reason to join leave the party, stating that Governor Umayi knows the legal implications of his defection following the position of the Supreme Court on such matters.

More Details shortly…