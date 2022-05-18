The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

Nsima, 56, who was arrested on Wednesday, was the interventionist agency’s managing director between 2016 and 2018.

This is coming few days after the EFCC arrested Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation over alleged N80billion fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday night.

The former NDDC boss was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State in the 2019 elections.

He also lost the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election to Governor Emmanuel Udom in 2015.