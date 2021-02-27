BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, DAMATURU.

Prince Adamu Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, the first son of the Emir of Fika and chairman Yobe state council of traditional rulers, is dead.

The death of the Emir’s first child was confirmed to LEADERSHIP by acting Secretary, Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum, Alhaji Ali Gimba Fika (Zanna Sunoma of Fika) on Saturday in Potiskum, Yobe state.

According to the statement, Adamu Muhammad Ibn Abali died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Burial arrangements will be communicated soon.