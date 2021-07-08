The Emir of Lafiagi in Edu local government area of Kwara State, Alh Sa’adu Kawu Haliru, is dead.

Aged 86, the first-class monarch, who ascended the throne of his forefathers about 46 years ago, died on Thursday night at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the people of Lafiagi Emirate over the passing of their traditional ruler.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described Haliru’s reign as peaceful and hugely significant for the socioeconomic status of the emerging industrial town.

“I join the rest of our people, North, South, and Central of Kwara State, to mourn the death of the long-reigning Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu OFR. The first class monarch was a phenomenon in royal wisdom, compassion, and peaceful coexistence. He was an advocate of peace and unity in diversity, and this largely explains the growth recorded under his reign.

“My profound condolences go to the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and their royal highnesses in Kwara North, the immediate and extended families of the monarch, and the good people of Lafiagi. The passing of his royal highness is indeed the end of a great era, having overseen significant growth in the livelihood and cultural rejuvenation of the emirate over the past 45 years. I beseech Allah, the Oft-forgiving and the Merciful, to grant the late monarch al-Jannah Firdaus and to comfort the people of Lafiagi,” the governor said in a condolence message.

For his part, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has also commiserated with the Lafiagi Emirate Council over the death of Emir Haliru.

Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, described the late Emir as a traditional ruler with high degree of tolerance and outstanding passion for the development of his community.

“I recieved the news of the demise of the 13th Emir of Lafiagi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru OFR, with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

“He was highly respected as a first class monarch and member of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs. He contributed his best to the stability of the traditional council, growth and development of Lafiagi community, Edu local government area as well as Kwara State at large. His long reign on the throne was beneficial to the inhabitants of his Kingdom and Kwarans in general.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into Al-janatul Firdaous,” Sulu-Gambari stated.

The Emir of Ilorin also condoled with Governor AbdulRazaq over the loss of the monarch.