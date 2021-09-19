The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu local government area of Enugu State has been attacked and set ablaze.

According to a statement signed by INEC national commissioner, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Sunday, he said the incident happened on Sunday morning.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported the attack to the Commission headquarters.

“The building was set ablaze this morning, Sunday 19th September 2021, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There are no casualties in the incident,” Okoye said.

He added that the identity or motives of the attackers were unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

“The Commission appreciates the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

“This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021,” he stated.