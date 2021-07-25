The graceful contestant, Esther Benyeago, has emerged the winner of the third edition of The Voice Nigeria.

Esther, who always displayed her faith, braved the odds and emerged in the top three along with the energetic Kpee and suave Eaziee before being announced the winner of the ultimate music show by the host, Nancy Isime.

She goes home with N10million and a recording contract among other prizes.

One of the favourites, Naomi Mac fell out astonishingly and did not make the top three. Many would remember the mother of one of her electric performances.

The Voice Nigeria 3 provided the viewers for the months that the music show lasted, a unique platform to showcase talents.

The music contest was sponsored by the First Bank, Airtel and Baba Ijebu. The coaches Waje, Yemi Alade, Darey and Falz provided a unique mix and emotion-laden music show as they commended and moulded the talents to greatness.

Earlier Dapo and Kitay who made the fop six could not go further.