Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali’s former head of state has died on Sunday at his home in Bamako. Keita, who led Mali between 2013 and 2020 died around 9am, a statement from his family revealed.

“President IBK (Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) died this morning at 9am (GMT and local) at his home in Bamako,” a family member said.

This information was confirmed by several family members. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, elected president of Mali in September 2013, was overthrown by the military in August 2020.

The cause of death was not specified. Mali, a country already plunged into a serious security and political crisis since the outbreak of independence and jihadist insurgencies in 2012, has also been facing heavy sanctions from ECOWAS for a week.

The coup that toppled him in August 2020 was followed by a second one in May 2021. The junta led by Colonel Assimi Goïta has announced its intention to rule the country for several years, although it had previously committed to organising presidential and legislative elections on February 27, 2021 to allow the return of civilians to power.

There were concerns that Keita’s sudden death may trigger a crisis in the country already facing strong sanctions from ECOWAS.

