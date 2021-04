ADVERTISEMENT

A former minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur, has died.

He died in the early hours of Friday.

He was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK ).

A member of his immediate family confirmed the development to our reporter.

He was said to have died from an undisclosed ailment in an Abuja hospital.

The family member added that Tukur will be buried in Yola, Adamawa State.