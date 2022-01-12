A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, is dead.

Alao-Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died on Wednesday morning at age of 71, after a long battle with diabetes.

He was born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North local government area of Oyo State.

Akala, popularly known as Omo Iya Alaro, served as the Deputy Governor of Oyo State from May 29, 2003 to January, 2006. Following the impeachment of the then incumbent Governor Rashidi Ladoja, Alao-Akala was sworn into office in January, 2006 as governor of Oyo State and he served for 11 months.

In December 2006, the impeachment was overturned by the Supreme Court and Rashidi Ladoja was reinstated.

Alao-Akala contested and won the gubernatorial election in 2007 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and became the Governor of Oyo State again, serving a full term of four years till May, 2011.

Before his foray into politic, Alao-Akala was as a Police Officer. He rose from the position of Station Officer in the Nigeria Police, to the rank of an Administrative Officer, Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Lagos.

He later rose to the position of Operations Officer, FEDOPS, Lagos. He became the Personal Assistant to Assistant Inspector-General of Police and subsequently the ADC to Inspector-General of Police.

Alao-Akala held several command positions in the Police Force. He was O/C Advanced Training Wing, Police College, Ikeja; Divisional Police Officer, Bode Thomas, Lagos; Divisional Police Officer, Iponri Police Station, Lagos; Railway Divisional Police Officer, Nigeria Railways, Ebutte Meta, Lagos; Area Commander, Western District, Nigeria Railway Police, Ibadan; CSP Admin, then Gongola State Command, Yola; CSP Admin. Kwara State Command, Ilorin; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agodi Area Command, Ibadan, Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan.

In September 1995, Alao-Akala retired from the Nigeria Police as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Besides public service, Dr. Alao-Akala was a businessman. He was the founder and chairman of TDB Global Ventures and Parrot FM radio station, both in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.