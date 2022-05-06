A former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, he will be seeking the presidential ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that he would be improving on the efforts of the Buhari administration.

Speaking about his plans to set things straight for Nigeria, Yerima said he would be focusing on three critical areas of need, namely insecurity, poverty, and ignorance.

Yerima also said he would be picking the APC nomination and expression of interest forms immediately.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr. President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, Insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance,” he said of his plans for Nigeria, if he gets elected.

Details Later…