By Royal Ibeh, Lagos |

The federal government has removed all medical house officers and interns from the payroll of the federal civil service.

The directive was contained in a document dated April 12, 2021 and released by the National Council on Establishments (NCE), the highest decision making body in the civil service.

The document signed by the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, reads: “The National Council on Establishments (NCE) at its 42nd meeting held from 30th November to 4th December, 2020 in Ikeja, Lagos State reviewed the current status of internship programmes/housemanship/NYSC doctors in the service and approved their removal from the schemes of service as posts attracting grade levels in the salary structure.

“The council based its decision on the grounds that the period of these programmes/services form part of the trainings in their respective professions. Intern shall, however, be considered for the payment of allowance to be determined by the national salaries, incomes and wages commission.

“This approval will be reflected in subsequent edition of the schemes of service.”

The president, Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and other healthcare professionals have expressed shock over the decision.

Details Later….