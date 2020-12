By Michael Oche

The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre.

The new price regime will become effective from December 14, 2020, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told journalists at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and ended at 1:30am on Tuesday.

