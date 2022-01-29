A part of the International Breweries plant in Ilesa, Osun State, was gutted by fire Friday evening with goods and equipment worth millions of naira destroyed.

It was gathered that the fire that started at about 7pm raged for about an hour before it was brought under control through the combined efforts of fire fighters, workers and people in the neighborhood.

Though no life was lost as a result of the incident, the fire consumed valuables that cannot be immediately quantified by the management of the breweries.

The cause of the inferno cannot be established as at press time as divergent reasons were expressed by sources.

A source hinted that the fire at the Breweries plant started from one of the generator rooms on the premises while another claimed that the fire started from the company’s warehouse.

