The headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has been gutted by fire, which has affected the building’s third floor.

The fire, according to sources at the bank, started at 11pm on Wednesday night and the cause of the incident was unknown.

The fire, which the source said started from the office of the Special Adviser to the FMBN Managing Director, Ahmed Dangiwa, was said to have extended to the boardroom of the bank.

Another source at bank, who pleaded not to be named as he was not officially permitted to speak on the matter, said that the fire lasted for about two hours before it was put out around 1am Thursday morning.

But another source narrated that before the fire was put out, it destroyed sensitive documents.

The official said that as a result of the fire incident, those from the position of Senior Managers and below were asked to go home on Thursday morning until Monday when they will be informed on the new date of their resumption.

The source said, “The fire started from the office of the SA to the MD at about 11pm. It spread to to boardroom and burnt sensitive documents there before it was put out by 1am.

When contacted, the spokesman to the Bank, Ahmed Kaoje, declined to comment on the incident.

“You have to go to the venue. I’m out of Abuja. So I can’t say anything. If you go to the venue, you will meet the relevant people.

“I am not available and cannot speak on that matter,” Kaoje said and declined further comment.