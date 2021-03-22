By GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State central market was, in the early hours of Monday morning gutted by fire, LEADERSHIP reports.

It was gathered that the fire started around 6 Am and efforts by the personnel of the state fire service did not contain its spread to shops within the market.

LEADERSHIP however observed that thieves and hoodlums seized the moment to loot shops, carrying items on foot and vehicles.

Government is however yet to make an official statement on the cause of the fire outbreak.

Details Later….