BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Obasanjo Farms located in Howe, Gwer local government area of Benue State, has been gutted by fire.

The chairman of the Gwer LGA, Emmanuel Otserga, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that over half of the mango farm, which is over 139 hectres of land, has been razed.

According to him, “about 2pm of Saturday we received a report that the Obasanjo mango farm located at Howe was on fire and I quickly informed all the stakeholders including traditional rulers and we swiftly moved there even the Fire Service also came but by the time we will put out the fire, over half of the farm was already razed.

“However, from the look of things, the fire was caused by the deliberate act of mischief makers, because the way that farm is safeguarded, there is no way fire can cross over from any quarter into the farm.”

The chairman also informed that a meeting with all stakeholders in the area including traditional rulers was summoned to investigate and unravel those behind the act, adding that already four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

When contacted, the State Director, Benue State Fire Service, Mr Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the fire incident in a telephone interview, said

as soon as the news of the fire incident reached him, he deployed his men to the area to put out the fire and prevent it from causing further damage.

Ikyaaza, who corroborated what the Gwer LGA chairman said, also attributed the cause of the fire to alleged sabotage.

The Police spokesperson in the State, Cathrine Anene, who also confirmed the incident, however, said she was not sure of any arrest so far.