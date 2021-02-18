Report has it that the immediate past Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead.
The Katsina State indigene, who led the NCS from 2009 to 2015, died after a protracted illness.
The ex customs boss had been facing a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.
