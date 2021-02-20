ADVERTISEMENT
By Danjuma Joseph Lafia
A former military administrator of old Kwara State and communications minister, Gen Ahmed Abdullahi Aboki, is dead.
He was a stalwart of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain from Keffi Emirate in Nasarawa state.
He died in Abuja after a brief illness and it is believed that he will be buried today (Saturday) according to Islamic rites in his home town Keffi in Nasarawa state.
Details later..
