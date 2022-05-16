Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, have commenced protest over the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

The protesting students barricaded the ever-busy Akure-Ilesa-Ibadan expressway on Monday morning, forcing many motorists and travellers to be stranded at the time of filing this report.

The students stormed the major highway at the main entrance of the Institution, chanting different solidarity songs and clutching placards with various inscriptions such a “End ASUU Strike”, and “Save our future”.

Details Later…