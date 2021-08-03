Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, have barricaded Akure–Ilesa expressway over the death of one of them in an accident, leading to serious traffic jam on the busy road.

Some students of the institution on Monday night were involved in a car accident around the Cathedral area of the state capital.

One of them, a 200-level student of the institution known as Daniel Akinyele a.k.a 9jaBazz was confirmed dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The leadership of the Students Union Government (SUG) and the students of the institution, who had declared Tuesday as lecture-free day to mourn the deceased, trooped out in their large numbers to protest the death of the student.

They made bonfires at the FUTA North Gate which has disallowed people from entering and exiting the institution, saying the death of the student could have been avoided if the security guards at the gate had allowed the victim to be rushed in on time and promptly attended at the FUTA health centre.

For his part, the national president of Ondo State Students Association, Mr Ayoade Kikiowo, who is also a FUTA student, said that the victim died due to the negligence of the FUTA Management Board.

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FUTA, Mr Adengbenro Adebanjo, said the incident happened around 10pm on Monday.

According to him, the victim and his colleagues were heading to a destination but were unfortunate to have been involved in an encounter with a truck leading to a serious accident which eventually resulted in the victim’s death.

He said others who sustained injuries are responding to treatment in the school health centre.