Joe Anatune, image manager of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and leader of his media team during last year’s governorship election, is dead.

Anatune reportedly died on Saturday, few days after his 62nd birthday anniversary, and a little over a week after he bagged a government appointment, after working for Soludo’s victory in 2021.

He was recently appointed as the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency by Governor Soludo on April 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prof Soludo has confirmed the death of Anatune, while also expressing shock and disbelief over the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Press Secretary to the Anambra governor, Mr Christian Aburime, in a press release, said the Soludo received the news of Anatune’s sudden death with deep pains and shock.

He said: “Soludo described Joe Anatune as one of the foremost Apostles of the Soludo project with an uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

“He stated further that Joe’s personal sacrifices during his electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable.

“He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals into mainstream politics. The government and the good people of Anambra State will sorely miss Joe Anatune.”

ADVERTISEMENT