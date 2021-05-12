By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Nigerian Army said security forces have arrested the second in command to the neutralised Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) leader Ikonso, Mr Awurum Eze in Aba, Abia State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the 48 year-old Awurum Eze had on the May 4, 2021 escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.

He said an intensive manhunt was launched thereafter in order to trace and arrest him.

“He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2022, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives,” Yerima said.

Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA of Imo State, is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than three months.

“Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and second in command to late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Investigation by the combined team of security operatives continues,” the Army spokesperson added.