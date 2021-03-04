By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Governors and their deputies will take the Covid -19 vaccine on March 10.

This is contained in their communique after an emergency virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Pointing out that security of vaccines were assured, the governors insisted on ensuring the eelfficacy of the vaccines and also advocacy so that all of their peoples would be covered.

Recall that 3,924,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines (part of the 16 million does of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility arrangement) arrived on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

The Vaccine is researched to be safe for persons 18 years and above.Nafdac conducting test to confirm vaccine is safe for roll out

The government leadership and frontline health workers are to receive vaccines first starting March 6th 2020 with the President and the Vice President.

The State governors also committed to work with the federal government to ensure required cold Chain set up, trained personnel and security of the vaccine roll out is in place.

Present In the meeting were the Secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, MoH, medical experts who play advisory roles for the NGF on the pandemic, DG NPHCDA, NCDC.