No fewer than 10 farmers, including a policeman, have been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Ayede Ogbese in Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Those abducted by the kidnappers include a farmer, Femi Alawiye and those who he employed to work for him on his farm.

LEADERSHIP gathered from a source that the victims were kidnapped on Saturday evening in the ancient town.

According to the source, “On Saturday in the late evening, he (Alawiye) was called on the phone that his farm was on fire, he quickly rushed to the scene.

“On getting to the farm, the armed men suddenly appeared and whisked them away to an unknown destination.”

While confirming that the kidnappers have contacted the victims’ families, the source disclosed that assailants have demanded a ransom of N100million ransom but later reduced it to N10m.

He said, “Some hours after the adduction, the kidnappers called the family on phone to demand N100milion and failure to produce the money, we may not see them again. Five of them (farm workers) were released later.

“Later, after the negotiation, they reduced the ransom to N10milion. But the family is yet to raise the money. That is where we are now. As I am speaking with you, all of them (victims) are still in the den of the kidnappers.”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo police spokesperson, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Odunlami said, “Our men are already in the bush in search of the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.”