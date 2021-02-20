By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Adamawa United FC driver, Alhaji Kabiru, has been abducted by gunmen along Benin-Ore road on Friday night.

Adamawa United FC players and officials were robbed on their way to honour their matchday 11 match against MFM in Lagos on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 11:45 pm, one of the players confirmed to the media.

“Our driver, Alhaji Kabiru was abducted and a ransom of 50 million naira has been demanded from the club management,”.

“We were stopped by gunmen along Benin-Ore road at about 11:45pm last night.

“All our valuables were collected. Handsets and money. We were scared for our lives.”