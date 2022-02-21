The Imo State Police command has announced the death of two Policemen attached to the Isu Police Division during an attack by gunmen on Sunday.

Imo State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

He announced that one Policeman sustained minor bullet wounds on the head.

Abattam said on February 20, 2022 at about 2330 hours, armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in their numbers came in two Toyota Sienna buses, a Toyota Camry Car and unspecified number of motorcycles, attacked the Isu Police station from the rear axis because the station had no perimeter wall.

Further, he said they threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that ignited fire at the station.

However, the police gave the gunmen a hot chase and engaged them in a gun duel, saying due to their superior fire-power, the hoodlums were dealt a heavy blow and they scampered for safety, running in different directions with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

According to him, the officers gave the hoodlums a hot chase even as they ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively.

After a thorough search, 17 male suspects and a female were apprehended, 12 motorcycles without identification numbers and two Lexus vehicles were recovered.

Meanwhile, the IEDs affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division.

Already, the Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, has consoled the families of the deceased officers. He appealed to Imo people not to allow terrorists to use their communities, hotels or houses as a meeting point to converge for any nefarious activity, even as he called for credible information on anyone treating bullet wounds.