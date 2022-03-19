Unknown gunmen, on Saturday morning, attacked the Umuguma Police Division, Owerri West local government area of Imo State and gunned down two Policemen.

One of the operatives was Ifeanyi, who hailed from Umuguma and a final year student of the Imo State University.

The gunmen invaded the station in the wee hours of Saturday at about 3am while the operation lasted about 30 minutes.

Residents said they heard heavy explosives in successions.

A resident, Mr Ejike said: “nobody slept here, we were scared to leave our homes but we knew it was heavy bombardment. Unfortunately they killed our own brother, Ifeanyi who was trying to defend the station and his people by extension.”

Sources said the attackers overwhelmed the security operatives during the operation which left cars and properties destroyed.

Already hundreds of people have besieged the station to catch a glimpse of the incident.

However, the state Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack but maintained that no life was lost and no firearm was carted away.

He said, “yes, there was an incident, but our men repelled them, no life was lost and neither did we lose any firearm. They threw in dynamite which ignited the roof but our men engaged them. No life was lost and no arms was lost.”