Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot dead and then beheaded a couple, whose husband and wife were both personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The couple, Master Warrant Officer and Lance Corporal, was on transit in Imo State when they met the criminals who killed them and made videos and same circulated online.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the Army has commenced investigation, adding that those behind the ugly incident will be brought to book.

“Yes I’ve the report, that a couple both of them were soldiers, they were intercepted by criminals and killed in cold-blood on their way to Imo State and the criminals even did a video and circulated it. We are investigating it right now, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are investigating to ensure that those that carried out that attack are brought to book,” he said.

It was reported that after beheading the couple, the gunmen were said to have called their family members to mock them.

The report said the man was a member of the 19 regular intakes while the wife was of the 79RI.

“They were on their way to Imo state on Saturday when the incident happened. You won’t believe these gunmen as we speak still used their phones to make calls to their family members, making jest of them and threatening to kill them as well.”