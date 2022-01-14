Four students of Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, have been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident took place at Mararraban Akunza popularly known as old site or permanent site of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the abduction of the students in a statement on Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

The PRO, who is the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of FULafia, however, explained that the unknown gunmen stormed Akunza community at about 11:30am on Thursday and kidnapped the students to an unknown location.

According to the statement, “the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution expressed their profound outrage over the unfortunate incident and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of the kidnapped students.”

The vice-chancellor reaffirmed that kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa state and Nigeria as a whole.

Expressing his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted studentsa and ssuring them that serious efforts were being made to ensure quick release of the kidnapped students.

“The vice-chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were kidnapped, visited the Nasarawa Police command where he formally notified the commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement added.

The VC had equally contacted other security operatives, appealing to them to work tirelessly for the safe and quick return of the kidnapped students.

Prof. Rahman urges students of the institution to pay more attention to security related matters, appealing to them to remain calm and go about their normal activities at the campuses of the University.

He assured them that additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the campuses of the University.