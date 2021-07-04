Unknown gunmen have invaded the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, abducting five workers and two others, in the early early hours of Sunday.

They also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters around the centre.

A staff of the centre who craved anonymity revealed that those kidnapped include two males and five females of which five are staff of the centre while the rest two are non-staff.

The source explained that, “The gunmen stormed the Saye village in large number blocking the bridge leading to the Leprosy Centre while some invaded the centre and others attacked the police divisional headquarters.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the females taken away are nursing mothers kidnapped along with their children.

About 48 bullets were shot at the police station thereby destroying some parts of the Patrol vehicle and smashing windows of some parked impounded vehicles within the premises.

Meanwhile, no life was lost in the attacks that lasted for about one hour.

Further investigation revealed that the gunmen, who also invaded the staff residential quarters of the centre, succeeded in forcing their way into the Principal’s house and three other residents before abducting the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, promised to communicate back after being briefed but did not call back as at the time of filing this report.