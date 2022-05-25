Suspected armed bandits in the early hours of Wednesday invaded Mai Kanbu Catholic Church Parish in Kafur local government area of Katsina State and abducted the Parish Priest and three other persons.

A credible source disclosed that the attackers came in large number and sneaked into the parish quietly before they began shooting sporadically and went away with the victims.

He added that aside Mai Kanbu Parish Priest, Father Stephen Ojapah, another priest known as Fr. Oliver was also kidnapped by the hoodlums.

When contacted, however, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah. said: “I am yet to receive this report. When I receive the details and it is true, I will get back to you.”