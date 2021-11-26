Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Principal of Auga Community Grammar School, Mr Joshua Adeyemi and his Vice Principal, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu.

The duo and three other staff members were kidnapped on Thursday evening along Auga-Ise road in Akoko East local government area of Ondo State.

Other teachers that were abducted were Mrs Bukola Oloyede, Mrs Funmilayo Adagunodo and Mrs Blessing Okeke.

LEADERSHIP learnt that they were kidnapped from a Toyota Corolla car while on their way home after the close of work on the fateful day.

Mrs Okeke, who is pregnant, was however, released due to her condition and trekked for about an hour to get to the road.

Okeke while narrating her ordeal said the other victims were thoroughly beaten in her presence.

The wife of the school principal, Mrs Hellen Adeyemi, said the kidnappers were yet to contact the families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer for Ikare Division, SP Oladutoye Akinwande, disclosed that the police had commenced combing the forest to apprehend the criminals and free the victims.

Meanwhile, some residents of Akoko area particularly in the border towns of Ajowa Isua, Akunu Auga Ikakumo Igashi and Eriti are now apprehensive even as they called on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to give the areas special security attention.

The residents believe that withdrawal of military checkpoints led to abductions resurfacing in the areas after a long of Time of break.