At least three persons have been confirmed killed by suspected gunmen while many others were injured in two separate attacks on miners in Yelwa Zangam general area of Jos North LGA and a commutter vehicle along the Jos-Jungir Road in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

Confirming the killings in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, told our correspondent that gunmen stormed the mining site at Yelwa Zaggam in Jos North LGA and shot two miners.

He said one person later died while the second victim was recieving treatment at undisclosed hospital.

He further explained that gunmen also attacked a commuter bus along Jos-Jungir Road in Bassa LGA of the State, where two other persons were burnt to death in the bus.

According to him the motive of the attackers was not known, adding that security personnel were on the trail of the fleeing pepertrators with a view to arrest them to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong in a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs in his office, Dr. Simon Makut Macham, condemned the attack on miners and the killing of commuters.

Lalong, who commended security forces for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy, directed them to go after the attackers and make sure all those behind the attacks are brought to justice.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims and survivors, assuring them that the Stats government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who carried out the dastardly acts are fished out and made to pay for their actions.

The governor also reiterated his call to citizens to report any suspicious activity within their environment to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, the Civil Defence, other law enforcement agencies, the traditional rulers or other community intelligence channels.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Secretary to the State Government to coordinate the response and visit those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital to ensure they are receiving good care.