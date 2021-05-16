By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Yet-to-be identified gunmen have killed three policemen during an attack on Nsukwa Police divisional headquarters, Aniocha South local government area of Delta state.

Though the police spokesperson would not speak on the issue or the identities of the slain policemen, sources in the community claimed they included an Inspector, sergeant and a Corporal.

After an inquiry, Delta Police Commissioner, Ari Ali, who declined comment said: “Speak with the police public relations officer.”

Efforts to reach the Delta Command image maker, Bright Edafe, proved abortive as his lines rang out several times.

Details of the attack are sketchy and it was learnt that the attack, which occurred around 1.00am on Sunday, led to collapse of parts of roof of the police station.

The gunmen were said to have arrived on foot to launch the attack from a thick forest behind the police station.

Residents have also ran away from the town to neighbouring communities for fear of the unknown and possible attacks.

Sources in the community also said that there were sporadic shootings that lasted for about one hour.

Recall that several policemen have been killed in attacks in different parts of Delta state but no police station has been razed until this.

They have also been several reports of such attacks in the southeast and south south part of the country in recent times.