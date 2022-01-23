The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four miners at a mining site in Dong village, Jos North LGA of the State by suspected gunmen on Saturday evening.

Tension has already enveloped Dong village as a result of the killing.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected gunmen were said to have stormed the mining site where they attacked and killed four workers on the site. A woman, who survived the attack was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Jos, said: “we are aware of the attack and four people were killed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal Mining: 3 Chinese, Others Arrested In Abuja

Ubah explained that the Command has deployed armed policemen to the area with a view to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to face the wrath of the law.

He added that normalcy has since returned to the area.

ADVERTISEMENT