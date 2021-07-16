The Nigerian Army has confirmed the assassination of its former Provost Marshal, Major General Hassan Ahmed, along Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The director of Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in the wee hours of Friday, said the late senior Army officer will be buried this Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Lungi Barracks cemetery in Abuja with full military honours.

Also, contrary to the reports that the officer’s wife was abducted by the attackers, the Army spokesman said the widow has been visited by a delegation from the Army Headquarters.

He said, “with a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday (Thursday) 15 July 2021.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am,” he stated.