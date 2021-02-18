Barely 24 hours after the abduction of 41 school students, teachers and family members from Government Science College Kagara, gunmen have again attacked some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident is said to have been killed and at least two others injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons have been abducted.

The villages attacked include Sarkin Zama, Lagbe (Bakin Kogi), Siyiko, Kokki and other adjoining villages, all in Gurmana ward of Shiroro LGA.