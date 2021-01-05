ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Report just coming in indicates that about 20 travelers in 3 vehicles have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Mungi sharp conner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke/ Toto road, in Toto local government of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that, the former Education Secretary Nasarawa LG Mallam Salihu, who was traveling to Toto from Nasarawa was reportedly killed.

The ES who was traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle were also taken away with others but his dead body was later found in a nearby bush.

Details later……