The Special Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security, Ivo Local Government Area, Hon Ike Cletus has described the burning of motorcycles, vandalization of vehicles, houses, and shops, and attack on several individuals in the Ano Stone Dealers Association on Saturday as unfortunate and regrettable.

In an interview with Journalists in Abakaliki, the Internal Security Special Assistant condemned the breakdown of law and order and maintained that the Government has waded into the crisis and ensured that normalcy returns to the community.

Hon Ike noted that part of the State Governor’s People’s Charter of Needs during his electioneering campaign is to ensure that peace and unity remain in all the communities of the State adding that the unfortunate incident in the community is an embarrassment to the State Government.

He noted that the State Government in collaboration with the security agencies will uncover the remote and immediate cause of the breakdown of law and order with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of the act.

He called for calm and warn against any reprisal attacks adding that security has been beefed up in the community.

An eyewitness, Clinton Chukwu said trouble started when a group led by Ekeh Augustine who is the outgoing chairman of the union were attacked by some hoodlums on their way to Isiaka, venue of the election.

He noted that the hoodlums inflicted gunshot injuries on many of them adding that many are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the State.

“It was an unfortunate incident, the hoodlums who are from this our community shoot sporadically caused panic in the community to the point that police officers and other security agencies had to run for their lives.

“The same hoodlums attacked the electoral committee Chairman, Mr Charles Ajah, whom they stabbed with bottles and is currently being hospitalized. They destroyed the GLK Jeep of one of the electoral committee members Mr. Cornelius Chukwu and beat others to a coma.

There is serious tension in the community over fear of a reprisal attack. The unfortunate incident has led to many residents of the area relocating to nearby villages for fear of being attacked.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Press Secretary to the Ivo Council Chairman, Mr. Richard Egu said that the Council Chairman has mandated both leaders of the group to replace and repair all damaged properties including burnt motorcycles, vandalized vehicles, and other items.

He further stated that the two leaders must cater for the hospital bills of the victims.