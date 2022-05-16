Hoodlums have burnt down Idemili North local government area secretariat in Anambra State.

They also burnt down a Magistrate Court located in the local government secretariat premises.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, told LEADERSHIP that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

He, however, stated that no life was lost in both attacks.

Tochukwu while responding to LEADERSHIP inquiry concerning the incident stated: “It took quick intervention of Police Response Team to contain the damage the hoodlums pplanned in the LGA secretariat.

“Unfortunately, some of the offices and official vehicles inside the LGA were affected by fire.

“Meanwhile no life was lost and normalcy has been restored in the area.”

The PPRO, however, did not confirm if any arrest had been made by the police or not.