A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied media reports that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that Kwankwaso has been strongly linked to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), a Third Force Movement unveiled in Abuja about two weeks ago.

But according a BBC interview, the former Minister of Defence said he has not left the opposition PDP.

“As we speak, I am still in the PDP. I have not left the PDP,” Kwankwaso said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the Third Force, Kwankwaso said it was a ‘Fresh Arrangement’ and that they wanted him to join because in most states “they don’t have anybody.”

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Kwara State and one-time Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has hailed Kwankwaso for coming out to make his political affiliation known.

Saraki in a post on his verified official Facebook page said “it is the the right decision to take.”

The former Senate President wrote: “I am happy to read that my friend Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has clarified the air on his party affiliation. This is the right decision to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following my consultation with several leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Kano State, who paid me a visit this past weekend at my home in Abuja, I am resolute that Senator Kwankwaso and his structure will remain in the party to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.”