The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has reacted to news reports on the divorce of Her Majesty, Queen Silekunola Naomi from the Monarch.

Queen Naomi had on Thursday announced her separation from the Ooni of Ife via her verified social media hamdles.

In a statement posted on her verified Instagram and Facebook pages, she announced an end to the three-year marriage.

Queen Silekunola gave many reasons for the end of union with the Ooni.

According to her written statement, the divorce is not because of ‘side attractions’ or other lovers, as many opined. She also said that her marriage was not arranged and that the circumstances were being misconstrued by many.

However, when contacted, the palace faulted the claim, saying “it is not true.”

The Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, who spoke on behalf of the Palace said, “This is not the first time such rumours had been peddled.

“There was a time it was reported that she left the palace and the next thing, she gave birth. So, the story is not true and it should not be taken seriously.”

