Worried by the incessant security challenges in Anambra State, the inspector-general of police, IGP

Usman Alkali Baba, has removed the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Tony Olofu.

The IGP also ordered the immediate posting of CP Echeng Eworo Echeng to replace him as the new commissioner of police in the state.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said in a statement Tuesday night said that the IGP has also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in the State.

He said the IGP, who is particularly concerned with the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of state authority in the state, ordered the new commissioner of police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the state.

The IGP has also charged the new Police Chief to work with other stakeholders and patriotic forces in Anambra State to restore law and order leveraging on his professional experience.

The IGP also called on Ndi-Anambra to support and cooperate with the new Commissioner of Police in his task of protecting the lives and property of all.

CP Echeng, who until his recent posting, was the commissioner of police in-charge of Bayelsa State and holds a first degree in History from the University of Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FPRO said he is an experienced peace-builder and has received extensive training on global peace support operations at Mission Training Cell, Kielce, Poland, amongst other tactical and leadership courses.

He has also served as a former Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Zonal CID, Zone-13, Ukpo, Anambra State, amongst other key positions.