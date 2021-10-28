The Imo State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussani, has announced foiling of a kidnap attempt on the Director of Dutch Global Gas Station Limited in Owerri on Wednesday.

The Director whose name was not disclosed was intercepted alongside his friend in his G-wagon car by five armed men along Akwakuma Road in Owerri North local government area of the State and forced into a Lexus jeep.

Police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, in a statement said immediately the command’s tactical teams on patrol within the axis were alerted, and they sped to the area and gave the kidnappers a hot chase.

He said the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled into hiding following the pressure and number of police vehicles on their trail.

Already, the vicims have since reunited with their families while the abandoned G-wagon jeep has been recovered from the scene of the kidnap with three expended bullets.

The Imo Police Commissioner while commending the personnel for their gallantry, expressed appreciation to the people for their cooperation and support, even as he called for sustained credible information and report of any suspicious person and or movements to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile the Police boss has released Imo emergency numbers as follows: 08034773600 or 08098880197 in time of distress.